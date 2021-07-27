Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $491,000 in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

