Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,519,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.70% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

