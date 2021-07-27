370,000 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 370,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

