Jobchain (JOB) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $204,695.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,036,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

