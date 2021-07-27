Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

