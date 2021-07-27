tru Independence LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total transaction of $2,762,014.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,725,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,289,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

