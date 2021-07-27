tru Independence LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67.

