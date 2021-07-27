tru Independence LLC Sells 92 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $487.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

