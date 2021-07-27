Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

