Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 331,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 133.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $212,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

