Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$458.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.