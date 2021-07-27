Analysts Set Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Price Target at $28.80

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLXXF. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.