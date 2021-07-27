Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

