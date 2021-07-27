SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 686.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.