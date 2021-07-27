Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rexel (RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Rexel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Rexel was given a new $21.78 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/30/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Rexel S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

