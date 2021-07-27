Innovation Blockchain Payment Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.48 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $268,566.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

