IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.92. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

