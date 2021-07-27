IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.84.
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.92. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
