DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.38. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
