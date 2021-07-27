DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.38. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

