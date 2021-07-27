Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE RRC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

