F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

F5 Networks stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

