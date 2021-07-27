Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Decreases By 83.4%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPSR opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

