Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 85.5% in July

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

