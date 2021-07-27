Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 767.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

