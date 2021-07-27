$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

