Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $49.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

