Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

BOH opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

