Financial Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lufax and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 124.88%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.36 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.03 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.79 $16.64 million $0.24 14.88

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats CNFinance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

