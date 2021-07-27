Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $82.00 at Stephens

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

