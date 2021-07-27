Graviton Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00013428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $104,666.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

