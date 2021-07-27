Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Tops $18.84 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $18.84 million and $8,905.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.01290003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00345741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00072551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

