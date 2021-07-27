B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $2,978,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

