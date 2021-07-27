Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.69.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

