Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 96,281 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

