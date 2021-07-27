Bella Protocol Price Tops $1.79 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $56.32 million and $38.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

