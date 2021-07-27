bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $24.02 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $24.02 or 0.00062593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $432,297.59 and approximately $933,939.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.