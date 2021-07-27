Brokerages Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.