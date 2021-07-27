HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.77). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

