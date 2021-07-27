Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

