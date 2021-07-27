Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Scotiabank

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of CE opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.