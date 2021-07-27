Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,061 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.