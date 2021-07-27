Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

