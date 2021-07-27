Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 412.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

