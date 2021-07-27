Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.40% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74.

