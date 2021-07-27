Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

