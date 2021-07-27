Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.09 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,056 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 489,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 560,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

