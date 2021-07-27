Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR opened at $412.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

