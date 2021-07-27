Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55.
About Yokogawa Electric
