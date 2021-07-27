Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.