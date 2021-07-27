Reef One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.92 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $186.14 million and $31.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00075160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

