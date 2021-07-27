Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WBBW stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55. Westbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.