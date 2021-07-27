Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Decreases By 97.6%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.